Here's what we do know: Poppy is a singer and YouTuber, whose new show I'm Poppy premiered at Sundance, and the first episode of which is now available on YouTube Red. On the surface, it tells the story of a girl named Poppy who has been "chosen" to be the star of a new TV show. Like the cryptic videos she and creative partner Titanic Sinclair make on YouTube, I'm Poppy (also written and directed by Sinclair) is bubblegum pink on the surface with starkly dark undertones that are so creepy they're almost comical. For instance, "Thank you, Satan, but I'm a vegan," is a real line uttered in the premiere.