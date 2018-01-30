Ladies & Gentlemen: The Most Terrifying Movie Of The Year

Horror fans have been fortunate over the past year with a bevy of creepy entertainment offerings, including Academy Award-nominated film Get Out and the trippy Netflix series Black Mirror. However, true lovers of the genre can never never really get enough of a fright fix. Thankfully, the brilliant minds over at A24 (The Witch, Split) have introduced Hereditary, a film so shockingly good that some are saying it's "the most disturbing and terrifying" thing they've seen in years.
According to a press release, the film, which was written and directed by Ari Aster and debuted at the Sundance Film Festival, tells the story of a family whose "cryptic and increasingly terrifying" ancestral secrets begin to reveal themselves following the passing of the family matriarch. Throughout the bone-chilling trailer, star Toni Collette grapples with her loss while she and the rest of her family begin to unravel into chaos — we're talking people walking upside-down on walls, birds flying into windows, people getting set on fire, and a whole slew of other unexplainable events.
Advertisement
Watch the trailer at your own risk:
If you're at all skeptical whether the trailer revealed all of the good parts, viewers who were lucky enough to watch at Sundance are raving that Hereditary is even better in its entirety.
I just saw the scariest movie I have ever ever ever seen in my entire life. I. Am. Shook. #Hereditary #Sundance— Oscar! ⭐️ (@Oscar) January 22, 2018
Is there such a thing as “too scary?” #Hereditary #sundance— Matt Dentler (@MattDentler) January 22, 2018
HEREDITARY is so disquieting, you’ll be gasping for air in the theater. Utterly believable supernatural horror. There will be no scarier movie this year. If there is, it means we’re in a new golden age. #Sundance— Joshua Rothkopf (@joshrothkopf) January 23, 2018
If the blood-curdling reviews aren't enough to convince you, perhaps imagining Hereditary as a more sadistic version of Lady Bird will help?
Though this particular movie mom seems, well, unhinged, there's no doubt Collette will deliver a compelling performance. Her portrayal of stressed-out single mom Lynn Sear in The Sixth Sense was simultaneously heartbreaking and horrifying. We can only imagine what she'll bring to the table as the one who witnesses paranormal phenomena.
Perhaps the scariest part of Hereditary? We have to wait until the summer for its release. It is out in the US on June 8, 2018 (UK release TBC).
Advertisement