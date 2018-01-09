This post contains spoilers for Black Mirror episode "USS Callister."
The fourth season of Black Mirror has plenty of buzzed-about episodes, from the surprisingly uplifting dating app riff "Hang The DJ" to the downright-depressing horror hour "Metalhead." Yet the most discussed Black Mirror episode of the new batch was, hands down, "USS Callister" — and not just because of its hilariously-accurate Star Trek parody.
The episode, about a group of sentient "digital clones" who get trapped in their boss' warped simulator game, explores issues of workplace harassment, "nice guy syndrome", and male entitlement. It's a thought-provoking hour, and one that ends on a cliffhanger: After finding a way to outrun the tyrannical captain of the USS Callister through a wormhole, the crew heads for new adventures in faux-space, free from their captor. It's a surprisingly uplifting ending — and, according to "USS Callister" actor Jimmi Simpson, also one that could continue on.
In an interview with TVLine, Simpson revealed that a "USS Callister" TV series could be coming to the small screen some day.
"I've heard little buzzes. I’ve heard little buzzes. But I don’t believe anything until I’m working on set," the actor told TVLine. "I would love it."
Simpson isn't the only person to speak of a "USS Callister" spin-off. The episode's director, Toby Haynes, told The Hollywood Reporter that the episode's producer, Louise Sutton, had "cooked up a brilliant idea of spinning it off into a TV series."
Haynes also told THR that he would be game to revisit the hour:
"I'd love to do a TV series of "USS Callister" — it’s probably one of the best pilots for a space show ever. And I made it! So I’m keen to see it as a TV series."
Right now, the "USS Callister" spin-off series seems like mostly talk — but there's still plenty of reason to be excited about it. While the Star Trek parody element is certainly fun, that's not why this particular Black Mirror episode feels so important. Debuting in the midst of the #MeToo movement, a series about a woman who takes a stand against a misogynistic sadist (and succeeds at literally beating him at his own game) feels... well, relevant.
Whether this series ever comes to fruition or not, let's hope for more content like "USS Callister," both on the small screen and beyond.
