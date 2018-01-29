Nick Jonas & Camila Cabello Had An Adorably Awkward Moment & The Internet's Obsessed

Rumours that Nick Jonas and Camila Cabello are more than just friends have been floating around for over a year, but this interaction between the two singers during Sunday night's Grammys red carpet has inspired fans all over again to start shipping the musical duo, real relationship or not.
While Cabello was finishing up her interview with E! News, Ryan Seacrest pointed out that Jonas was next, and pulled him over.
"I do know Nick Jonas!" Cabello replied. "Hi!"
"Didn't you guys see each other on New Year's Eve?" Seacrest asked, referring to their performances on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. However, Cabello says they haven't seen each other since, hence their excited embrace. While Cabello complimented the size of Jonas' rose and blew him kisses on the way out, he remained relatively stoic, almost as if he was nervous around the "Havana" singer. At least, that's what Twitter thinks.
camila cabello blowing kisses at nick jonas as she walks away is my big 2018 mood— emmy (@emmytantuccio) January 28, 2018
"camila cabello blowing kisses at nick jonas as she walks away is my big 2018 mood," wrote one fan.
LMAO ? @Camila_Cabello was so awkward with @nickjonas during the red carpet #grammys— Nicole Bermeo (@nicksb24b) January 28, 2018
"LMAO @Camila_Cabello was so awkward with @nickjonas during the red carpet," another tweeted.
I’m so totally shipping @Camila_Cabello and @nickjonas because that enews interview was just so adorable— Ari (@Darif1290) January 28, 2018
"I’m so totally shipping @Camila_Cabello and @nickjonas because that e news interview was just so adorable."
It's not totally crazy, since Cabello recently told a story about almost kissing Jonas on New Year's Eve when she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
"It was basically just me and then I had Nick Jonas and Ryan Seacrest and Mariah Carey," Cabello told Fallon about the moment the clock struck midnight. "And the ball was dropping, and I was like, 'Am I going to kiss Nick Jonas?' Cause you know, it's like the New Year's thing...I didn't, I chickened out. I thought it would be funny!"
Plus, there's the fact that he's recently been spotted lurking on her Instagram.
.@nickjonas liked and commented on Camila’s post on Instagram pic.twitter.com/8ja9fYdHOm— Camila Cabello News (@CCabelloNews) January 27, 2018
However, these are also things that good friends do to each other, and any awkwardness is easily attributed to all the nerves flying around before the biggest night in music.
That being said, you have to admit the most recent interview is extremely cute. Watch below!
