Audible just announced that Quidditch Through The Ages is getting the audio book treatment . The short text will be narrated by Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln and released by Pottermore on 15th March, but what's really got me excited is what this could mean for the future of Harry Potter. After all, Audible released the audiobook of Fantastic Beasts around this same time last year (14th March, to be exact), with star of the movie Eddie Redmayne as the narrator. I'm not saying this means there's definitely a Quidditch movie in the works, but if history were to repeat itself, then it would make sense that this hypothetical Quidditch movie would hypothetically go on to maybe hypothetically star Andrew Lincoln as Whisp.