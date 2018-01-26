Sometimes, hanging out with a celebrity outside of the shop can feel like, Holy crap, how do they do this every day? I remember going out to the bar with Kendall and as I was sitting there, I looked out to the crowd and everyone's eyes were on her. People were just staring and trying to sneak pics. She can't even live her life or have a drink without people taking pictures! Now I get why a lot of the time, people just stay home. That's why they keep such a tight circle.