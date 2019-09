But tattoos can be so personal for some people. They don't want anyone to know. I've had celebrities ask me not to put it up on my Instagram, and I get that. You want to protect them from paparazzi, because that can also get really crazy. I was working with Bella Hadid at my old parlour and people were outside waiting; we had to put screens on the window so no one could get a photo. Bang Bang built a separate room strictly for that reason, since the big windows at the shop make it easy for someone to get a quick shot. Otherwise, I'll do house calls to make sure there's no chance that they'll be photographed.