Hannah also credited writer Josh Singer, who came on for rewrites, Hanks, and Spielberg himself, for committing to tell this important woman's story. "I think the fact that Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep wanted to make a film like this, and they wanted to make it because they believed in the message behind it — that is incredibly hopeful," she said. "And in order for things to change, we all have to have each other’s backs. Men and women have to be together, and have the same conversation. And that was the thing that was the most hopeful about this movie — we were all telling this same story about this woman who was kind of forgotten about by history."