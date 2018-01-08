Elisabeth Moss Accepted Her Golden Globe With This Powerful Margaret Atwood Quote

Unsurprisingly, The Handmaid's Tale is having a good night at the Golden Globes. The Hulu series just nabbed best TV series, drama, but before that, actress Elisabeth Moss, who plays the main role of Offred in the show, won best supporting actress. When she got on stage, she made sure to thank the woman who started it all, Margaret Atwood.
Atwood penned the 1985 dystopian novel of the same name that is heralded as one of the books about sexism and women's reproductive rights, and its her vision that inspired such amazing portrayals on screen, and Moss made sure we wouldn't forget, reading out a quote from the novel that rings even more true in the light of the #MeToo movement that is a huge theme of tonight's event.
"We were the people who were not in the papers," she read. "We lived in the blank white spaces at the edge of print. It gave us more freedom. We lived in the gaps between the story."
She dedicated her award to Atwood herself, saying that "this is for you and the women who came before you and after you who were brave enough to speak out against intolerance and injustice and to fight for equality and freedom in this world."
She also took a moment to thank her cast, crew, and family, but acknowledged that, at the end of it all, this show is about so much more than just one person.
"We no longer live in the blank white spaces at the edge of print," she concluded, echoing the quote. "We no longer live in the gaps between the stories. We are the story in print. We are writing the story ourselves. Thank you."
Watch her full speech below!
