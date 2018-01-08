Blanca Blanco Didn't Wear Black To The Golden Globes. Here, She Explains Why

At tonight's Golden Globes, the vast majority of attendees wore all-black attire in solidarity with the Time's Up initiative. Actors and actresses used their attire as a means of protesting gender inequality and sexual misconduct in Hollywood and beyond.
"For years, we’ve sold these awards shows as women, with our gowns and colors and our beautiful faces and our glamour. This is a moment of solidarity, not a fashion moment," actress Eva Longoria told the New York Times of the reasoning behind the Golden Globes blackout.
Actress Blanca Blanco was one of the few individuals who showed up to tonight's red carpet wearing colour, along with Hollywood Foreign Press President Meher Tatna and actress Barbara Meier. Blanco wore a crimson gown to the ceremony.
In an exclusive statement to Refinery29, Blanco explained the reasoning behind her decision to wear red. Briefly put, she just likes the colour.
"I love red," Blanco wrote. "Wearing red does not means I am against #timesup movement. I applaud and stand by the courageous actresses that continue to brake [sic] the circle of abuse through their actions and their style choice. It is one of many factors leading women to a safer place because of their status in the acting world. I am excited about the 'Time's UP' movement because true change is long overdue."
Blanco was very forthcoming with her outfit. She tweeted a photo of herself arriving to the red carpet.
Blanco's past film appearances have included movies like Bermuda Tentacles and Fishes N' Loaves: Heaven Sent. She attended the Golden Globes with her boyfriend, 68-year-old Dark Angel actor John Savage. The couple is set to star in an indie thriller called Fake News together.
Meher Tatna, the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, also had a reason for wearing red to the Golden Globes red carpet. The Wrap spoke to an individual close to Tatna, who explained, "The president [of the HFPA] stands with and supports Time’s Up, she wore the dress that she chose with her mother. As part of her Indian culture, it’s customary to wear a festive colour during a celebration — in this case being the 75th anniversary.”
Aside from Tatna, Blanco, and German actress Barbara Meier, the rest of the Golden Globe attendees chose to don black, creating quite a powerful visual effect during the ceremony.
