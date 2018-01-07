Why Today Is Tinder's Busiest Day Of The Year

Today, the first Sunday of 2018, feels pregnant with hope and possibility. Maybe you're one of 3.1 million people in the UK doing Dry January and glad to have woken up hangover-free. Maybe you're trying Veganuary and tucking into a vegan brunch or roast. Or maybe you're just excited to be spending a lazy Sunday with January's new Netflix releases after all the festive excess of December.
But if you're single and looking for love, a hook-up or something in between, today could be super-fruitful. That's because Tinder says the first Sunday of January is "consistently the busiest day of the year" for the app. According to Tinder, this first Sunday also "kickstarts what’s known as 'dating season' - the start of the most active months for making connections."
It's not too tricky to work out why today is so busy on Tinder. January is traditionally a time for setting new goals and making changes to our lifestyles, and if a person's goals include partnering up this year, they're bound to find some time for swiping today.
To mark its busiest day, Tinder has shared some tips to help daters increase the number of right-swipes they receive. Leaving your bio blank is apparently a big no-no, as is wearing sunglasses in your pictures because it prevents people from seeing your face properly.
Tinder also recommends smiling in your photos and wearing "something bright to stand out from the pack." To which I'd say: you do you. If you like wearing head-to-toe black and hate being told to grin when you're having your picture taken, someone's going to love you for it.
But another piece of advice from Tinder is definitely worth trying. Apparently sending a GIF is a strong option if you don’t know what to say, because "they're 30% more likely to get a reply." So with this in mind, here's the perfect GIF to help inspire you. Happy swiping!
