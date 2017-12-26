Here's Everything Coming To UK Netflix In January

After all the festive excess of December, January is often a quieter time where we give our credit cards (and our livers) a break. If you're planning to take it a little easier this month, Netflix has your back.
This month the streaming giant is adding some must-see movies including the inspiring biopic Joy, in which Jennifer Lawrence (pictured) gives an Oscar-nominated performance as the woman who invented the Miracle Mop. Meryl Streep is also on top form in Nora Ephron's Julie & Julia, eating up the screen as larger-than-life American chef Julia Child.
January is also an especially strong month for documentaries on Netflix. Films about award-winning human rights activist Malala and iconic shoe designer Manolo Blahnik are among the new additions, joined by Rotten, an intriguing series exploring the dark side of the food production industry.
