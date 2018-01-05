Anyone embroiled in the quagmire of online dating knows it's not quite as easy as swiping right, meeting up and launching yourselves into a fulfilling lifelong partnership. Apps make it easier to connect romantically with strangers more than ever before, which has its pros, sure – but the endless choice also renders it the ultimate time suck.
Thinking up witty-yet-flirty lines requires enough mental energy as it is, and that's before you even consider how much time, money and emotion you could end up investing in pointless first dates.
So, we're envious of one woman in the US whose sister got her a very thoughtful Christmas gift: Tinder dates, which she arranged by effectively becoming her dating app PA.
Advertisement
Megan Steffen, from Chicago, tweeted screenshots of the profile she created for her sister to prove the success of her efforts, Mashable reported.
For Christmas, I got my sis tinder dates, matched with 85 guys, interviewed over 39, and created a PowerPoint. Too extra or not enough ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/rG4oINv9nR— Meg (@Megan_Steffen) December 28, 2017
In the tweet, which has received more than 500 retweets and nearly 5,000 likes, Steffen claimed to have matched with 85 guys, interviewed nearly 40 and created a PowerPoint presentation for her sister Emily, a 24-year-old barista. "Too extra or not enough?," she asked her followers.
Steffen was upfront about her efforts on the profile, although arguably she could've included a more glowing review of her sister's attributes. "This tinder is actually run by Emily's sister," she wrote. "I'm a cheap skate, so for Christmas, I'm getting my sister a tinder date. I'm looking for a brother-in-law, y'all, so NO HOOK UPS!!
"Em is great gal with an alright personality, loves photography, and is a killer barista. Her best quality is being my sister. SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLINE!"
Speaking to Mashable, she said not everyone believed she was really Emily's sister. "Some asked if the account was really run by me, others volunteered to be wrapped and put under the Christmas tree, and most just found it really funny in general."
Steffen revealed her matchmaking project to her unsuspecting sister on Christmas Day with a PowerPoint titled – wait for it – "Walking in a Tinder wonderland", and apparently Emily has since picked her favourite guys from the shortlist.
Referring to one guy her sister had the hots for, Steffen quipped: "I hope they go on many dates, fall in love, get married, have a baby, and name the baby after me."
Advertisement
Dating sucks a lot of the time, so there's no doubt a Tinder takeover would be gladly received by many next Christmas.
Read These Next
Advertisement