This Is How Many People In The UK Are Doing Dry January

Around 3.1 million people in the UK have begun doing Dry January today, according to a YouGov poll.
The poll, commissioned by the charity Alcohol Concern, found that people aged between 35 and 54 are most likely to give up drinking this month, the Mirror reports.
Dry January is most popular in Northern Ireland, where 10% of people are planning to go alcohol-free this month, followed by the northeast of England, where 8% of people are taking the challenge.
Meanwhile, people who work full-time jobs are more likely to be trying Dry January than students, retired people and people who work part-time jobs.
"Alcohol is the biggest cause of death, ill-health and disability for people aged 15-49 in the UK – but these tragedies are all totally avoidable," Alcohol Concern's CEO Richard Piper said. "Dry January is growing year-on-year as more people across the country decide to take control of their drinking and reap the benefits, both in how they feel now and for their future health."
According to the Mirror, research has shown that an impressive two-thirds of people who attempt Dry January actually make it through to the end of the month without drinking any alcohol. Meanwhile, around seven in 10 people continue to drink less alcohol six months on from Dry January.
Public Health England has given the initiative its backing, saying in a statement: "Dry January is based on sound behavioural principles and our previous evaluation of the campaign shows that for some people it can help them re-set their drinking patterns for weeks or even months after completing the challenge."
