Khloé Kardashian finally confirmed her pregnancy in December after two months of rumours, which was a relief for those of us who pay attention to the Kardashian's every move. Now, we can stop looking for clues about Khloé's pregnancy and start looking for clues about Kylie Jenner's pregnancy, which is as of yet unconfirmed. Luckily, we have Ellen Degeneres, who grilled her on Kylie's rumoured pregnancy during Khloé's first post-announcement talk show appearance.
"Oh I don’t know what you’re talking about," Khloé said when Degeneres raised the idea.
Degeneres, doing her due diligence as an interviewer, responded, "She must be pregnant. There’s too much secrecy around it...She’s pregnant. I can tell by her eyes."
Well, now we have confirmation from Degeneres, I suppose. Kylie Jenner, the world looks to you.
As for Khloé's pregnancy, now that it's been confirmed, we actually have a lot of information. She's due in early April, and the pregnancy will be documented on the current season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. (The 21st January episode of KUWTK is titled "Bun in the Oven," so.)
In her conversation with Degeneres, Khloé also revealed that she approves of one baby name, though she has yet to reveal the child's sex. She and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson like the name Tristan, Jr. But that's if the child is a boy.
"Then for a girl, I don’t know where to begin," Khloé revealed. (As People points out, there have been reports since October that the baby is a boy.) She may, however, opt for a name beginning with "K" keeping in the tradition of the Kardashian family.
Watch the full clip from The Ellen Degeneres Show, below.
