Surprise! Ellen Page Secretly Got Married

One way to make 2018 memorable? Kick it off by getting married to the love of your life. That's what it looks like actress Ellen Page and dancer Emma Portner did, and they just announced the happy news over on Instagram with some adorably elegant photos.
"Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife," Page captioned her post, which featured a slideshow of photos, including a shot of their minimalist gold wedding bands and pictures of the two women sporting their rings together.
Portner posted a matching slideshow, writing "I get to call this incredible woman MY WIFE! @ellenpage I LOVE YOU!"
This couple stole our hearts a few months ago when Portner showed up to support Page at the Flatliners premiere in September.
"Oh, it's the best," Page told Entertainment Tonight when asked about having Portner by her side. "Yeah, it's the best."
It's fitting that they made the announcement on Instagram, since they've often used the social media platform to post about each other, usually keeping the captions simple, because the pictures say a thousand words.
In the photo above from November, Portner can be seen wearing a similar-looking ring on her left hand, possibly indicating that this has been in the works for some time (Page's representatives confirmed the marriage but did not respond to additional request for comment). Either way, it's official now, because we all get to share in the news.
This is certainly some well-deserved good news for Page, who was an active participate in the #MeToo movement when she revealed on Facebook that Brett Ratner had apparently outed her on the set of X-Men: The Last Stand when she was just 18 years old.
Now, she's living life out and proud, and we're just happy we get to be a small part of it.
