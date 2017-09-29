Ellen Page & Girlfriend Emma Portner Are The New It Couple

Self-proclaimed "tiny Canadian" Ellen Page has come a long way since she stole our hearts in Juno. Over the past 10 years, she's starred in blockbusters like Inception and X-Men: Days of Future Past, and now she's taking over the big screen again in Flatliners, the reboot of the 1990 film by the same name starring Kiefer Sutherland and Kevin Bacon.
But her success hasn't just been limited to screen time. Three years ago, Page came out while speaking at a convention for LGBTQ rights, allowing herself to finally embrace her sexuality in a way she hadn't been able to before. Flash-forward to the present, and the 30-year-old actress is living a life filled with love with girlfriend and professional dancer Emma Portner.
The couple appeared at the Flatliners premiere in Hollywood on Wednesday, looking as happy as they were stylish. While on the red carpet, Page smiled as she told Entertainment Tonight how much it means to her to have Portner's continued support.
"Oh, it's the best," she said. "Yeah, it's the best."
Page didn't mention that she, too, is one hell of a partner. One scroll through the actress' Instagram account, and you'll see dozens of photos and videos of Portner in her element.
"Wtf," she captioned one video of Portner performing.
The two, who ET reports have been dating since July, have also brought their talents together for a special two-part collaboration. Page, who has already proven herself as a skilled vocalist with her cover of Britney Spear's "Lucky," plays guitar and sings "As Long As You Love Me" by the Backstreet Boys as Portner performs an interpretive dance.
Both videos are quite mesmerizing.
Celebs like Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, and Selena Gomez and The Weeknd should make some room in the Hollywood "It" couples' club, because these two are seriously cool.
