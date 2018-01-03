We have yet another detail about 2018's most anticipated event, The Royal Wedding. According to E! News, Meghan Markle wants her mother Doria Ragland to escort her down the aisle, which will be a break from tradition, seeing as the bride is usually accompanied by her father. As Vanity Fair points out, this type of arrangement wouldn't be considered all that weird for a regular old wedding. (You know, like a sad peasant wedding!) But for the — sorry, let me just adjust my fascinator — royal wedding, a woman escorting the bride down the aisle is kind of a big deal.
Markle is reportedly estranged from her father Tom Markle, who lives in Mexico. Markle's father and mother divorced when she was six, and Ragland now lives in Los Angeles. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Markle's half brother Thomas Markle Jr. offered to walk his sister down the aisle, although he and Meghan haven't spoken for many years.
"I didn't go to her last [wedding] in Jamaica, I was working or something," Markle explained. "But if my dad doesn't walk her down the aisle, then I will." It appears, if the report is true, that Markle's services won't be needed.
Us Weekly cites an insider source who claims that this won't be the only way Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding will reject tradition. "The day of the wedding itself will certainly hold a few unconventional surprises," the insider divulges. "Don’t expect a royal wedding by numbers. They want to involve their friends and family as much in as much as possible throughout the day."
In short, this isn't your average Royal wedding, so buckle up.
The insider added that both Prince Harry and Markle are "extremely independent." They added, "Harry has never been one to follow instructions." While it's impossible to know what a prince is really like, that certainly is Harry's reputation. In comparison to his brother William, Harry's always been the ruffian, the ragamuffin, the scruffy bad boy with whom you weren't supposed to fall in love. When he was young, he was branded a "wild child," and an unearthed letter from Princess Diana revealed that he was "constantly in trouble" as a kid.
These days, of course, he's far from wild — as if to prove it, a source told Us Weekly in December that Harry's Bachelor party won't be crazy, but rather "fun and joyful" instead. Wild seems to have translated to independence, though, which is a good thing. We have a nontraditional Royal wedding in store, and we're all psyched. (I'm still wearing my fascinator!)
