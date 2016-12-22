Prince Harry: member of the Royal family, boyfriend to Meghan Markle, and pesky little troublemaker. As People reports, a letter penned by Princess Diana in 1992 states, "The boys are well and enjoying boarding school a lot, although Harry is constantly in trouble!" Harry was 8 years old at the time. The letter, which was sent to Buckingham Palace stewart Cyril Dickman, is one of many that will be auctioned off in Cambridge on January 5th.
As the younger of two boys, Prince Harry has always seemed like a rabble-rouser, in as much as a Royal Brit can be. First, there's this partying with Cara Delevingne's squad. Pretty naughty, no? Then, there's that sneaking around with Miss Meghan Markle. Not to mention this facial scruff the younger prince often sports. That man is Trouble with a capital T, and Dickman just handed us our proof.
All jokes aside, I doubt Prince Harry was ever much of a troublemaker, at least by most definitions of the word. Perhaps he once forgot his pocket square, or failed to use the pronoun "whom" when the sentence required it.
Nevertheless, I am delighted at the image of young Prince Harry as a little Peeves, wiping his boogers on the ceiling or using the Kensington Palace guards as bongos to perform his own rendition of The Lion King. That's what all good troublemakers do, right?
