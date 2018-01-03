While season 5 may be the last season of Fixer Upper, it turns out it's a whole new beginning for Chip and Joanna Gaines. During last night's episode of the HGTV series, the family announced on Instagram that they're welcoming baby number five to the brood (which includes Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7), much to the delight of Fixer Upper stans everywhere.
"Gaines party of 7.." Chip captioned a photo of both he and Joanna sporting matching baby bumps. "(If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT)"
Joanna took to her Instagram to post a video of a recent ultrasound, in which you can see the future baby's heartbeat.
"Chip swears he can already tell it’s a boy," she captioned the video. "Look at the little heartbeat!! "
And in case you were interested in just how this happened (y0u know, other than the obvious), Chip has that story for you as well.
Hint #3 You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber— Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) January 3, 2018
The couple aren't the only ones who are excited. Fixer Upper fans also took to social media to express their joy at the news.
JOANNA GAINES IS PREGNANT. 2018 IS OFF TO AN AMAZING START ALREADY.— NY Wifey. (@raisingmywild) January 3, 2018
Chip and Joanna Gaines announced that they were pregnant.— Danielle Greer (@melli_daniellee) January 3, 2018
Chip and Joanna Gaines having another little baby, I could just melt— kay (@KaylieRuderman) January 3, 2018
Chip and Joanna Gaines are pregnant and if that doesn’t make your year 1000x better already then I don’t know what will— Blake (@blakeboegli) January 3, 2018
Congratulations to the soon-t0-be family of seven!
