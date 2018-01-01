Netflix releases are alway highly anticipated, but one of the year's first original releases may start the year off strong. The trailer for the soon-to-be-released series, The End of the F***king World was released today on YouTube. The dark British drama-comedy will be released early in January, with an eight-episode first season that will be hit the mark for all of your streaming needs during the first few weeks of the new year. If you've already binged all of Black Mirror and The Crown and find yourself waiting for the next big binge to entire your life (and living room), The End of the F***king World may be exactly what you're looking for.
Advertisement
The End of the F****king World is adapted from of the 2013 graphic novel of the same name, written by Charles Forsman. Judging from the trailer, this looks like a grittier, NSFW version of Moonrise Kingdom — and we're ready to stream it.
As Deadline writes, The End of the F****king World follows James (Alex Lawther) and Alyssa (Jessica Barden) as they head out of their small town on an adventure. James is a self-proclaimed psychopath while Alyssa is a rebellious teen with an enthusiasm for swearing and looking to bring some excitement to her boring life. The trailer shows us James' unenthusiasm for life and his mission to "feel something", but both he and the viewer aren't ready for what follows after he meets Alyssa.
Lawther and Barden have worked on highly anticipated shows before: you may recognise Lawther from Black Mirror, while Barden has worked on Penny Dreadful.
The End of the F****king World is available on All 4 now
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement