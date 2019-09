The Star Signs Of Your Favourite TV Characters Explain SO Much

In order to get everything as astrologically precise as possible, we also looked at source material and fan theories about certain characters' birthdays. On Insecure, we don't know Issa Dee's birthday. But we do know that she celebrates her 29th birthday in the very first episode of the show, and she goes into work at We Got Y'all that day. The back of the classroom is decked out in Black History Month artwork of children, so we can surmise that her birthday must be in February. And given that the entire wall is decorated, we can also assume that it must be later in the month, because the wall wouldn't be as full in the beginning of the month. Therefore, we've deduced that she much have a late February birthday, and thus, is a Pisces.