Why You Should Ask Your S.O. About Their Moon Sign

With the same moon sign sharedbetween the two of you, you and your partner are the same kind of weird . You don't just "get" each other's quirks — you adore them, whether they're a Cancer-inspired urge to care for and worry over anyone important to them or a distinctly Taurean, rose-tinted view of romance. That level of understanding may mean you skip those initial "getting to know you" steps early in your relationship. And, as your relationship advances, your shared moon sign may contribute to your sensitivity to your partner's needs.