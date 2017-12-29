Nomi, the yellow jacket woman, gives her own account. Though she didn’t see the accident happen, she remembered seeing a flash from the dentist's office nearby. Ever the persistent insurer, the agent goes to the dentist the following day. He’s not thrilled to speak to her; something had happened he was embarrassed about. The agent reassures him: All of his engrams will remain private — so long as he hadn’t been harming himself or others, that is. As it turns out, the dentist had caught a glimpse of a handsome naked man in the hotel, and tried to take a picture, but the flash went off. He, too, didn’t see the accident. But he did see a woman watching from the hotel window. Her face in his memory is extremely blurry.