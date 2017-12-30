Black Mirror Season 4, Episode 6 Recap: "Black Museum"

Now, it’s time to reveal the big hurrah. Nish and Rolo travel behind the curtain, where they see a Black man, semi-transparent, huddled in the corner of the room. Nish looks deeply disturbed. Rolo looks deeply sweaty, and tells her not to worry — this guy is a convicted felon. As it turns out, he’s Clayton, the man who had been on the news in the past two stories. While he was in prison, Rolo had offered him a chance to live forever. If he were to be executed, Clayton could sell his consciousness to him, and Rolo would donate the proceeds to his wife and family. Though Clayton’s wife didn’t want him to do so — after all, Clayton was pleading innocence! — he did so anyway. Clayton was executed by electric chair, and Rolo got his soul.