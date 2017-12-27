There's a moment early on in The Last Jedi in which we almost lose Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher). The First Order has tracked what is left of the Resistance fleet through light speed, and Kylo Ren and his squadron of TIE fighters are attacking the main ship. Ren (née Solo), unable to murder his mother in cold blood in light of the guilt he feels about killing Han Solo in The Force Awakens, hesitates to take the final shot. The others, however, have no such scruples, and aim a proton torpedo at the command bridge, blowing Leia, Admiral Ackbar, and the rest of the rebel leaders into the dark of space.