If you've seen Star Wars: The Last Jedi in the last few weeks, there's no doubt that you were laughing out loud at some of the best moments of the film. Unsurprisingly, the funniest lines of the film were thanks to the late Carrie Fisher. As Vulture writes, Fisher did more than just reprise her role as Princess Leia — she had a hand in rewriting most of the script to give it some much-needed humor.
The news of Fisher's role in rewriting is bittersweet to the fact that The Last Jedi is her final film role. But the role she played in the film cemented her importance in the Star Wars franchise and legacy as an actor.
Advertisement
For Star Wars fans, the rewrites were meant to do more than just bring a laugh in between intense scenes. But it was much more than that. Johnson enjoyed the time that he spent with Fisher in rewrites, giving a much needed reprise in between scenes. He remarked that "...I would have filled up pages and pages writing down the notes and one-liners that she would pitch. And so we tried to work them in whenever we could."
If you're wondering which lines we're talking about, think back to key moments of the film. For example: when Leia and Luke Skywalker reunite and she comments on his new hairstyle, that was "all Fisher," Johnson revealed in a recent interview with People.
Fisher also had a hand in rewriting when Leia met up with Admiral Amilyn Holdo, commenting “you go, I’ve said it enough,” as a cheeky riff on “may the force be with you?” That was classic Fisher.
Though Fisher died in December 2016 while The Last Jedi was still in production, her legacy lives on in the hearts of fans and her on-screen image of Princess Leia.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement