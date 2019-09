If you've seen Star Wars: The Last Jedi in the last few weeks, there's no doubt you laughed out loud at some of the film's lighter moments. Unsurprisingly, the funniest lines of the film were thanks to the late Carrie Fisher. As Vulture writes, Fisher did more than just reprise her role as Princess Leia — she had a hand in rewriting most of the script to give it some much-needed humour