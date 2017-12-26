All Twitter Wanted For Christmas Was Barack & Michelle Obama

While this may be the first holiday season without Barack Obama as president, the family still continued their annual tradition of wishing us all a Merry Christmas. And this year, it was almost too much to handle.
"On behalf of the Obama family, Merry Christmas!" the former president wrote on Twitter. "We wish you joy and peace this holiday season."
The warm wishes were accompanied by a family photo featuring Michelle, Sasha, Malia...and, perhaps more surprising, Scooby Doo. However, that's not what people were focused on. Instead, Twitter took this opportunity to ask, implore — beg the family to come back to the White House. Because this photo just serves as a painful reminder of everything we were missing this past year.
"Be my president again," one user replied. "Please."
"We miss you!" cried another. "Come back."
"Merry Christmas to my favorite president. We miss you. Please come back."
Are you noticing a theme here? While most messages were brief, others were a little more heartfelt, but the sentiment was the same:
We miss you!! Please come back!! Whatever we did wrong we’re sorry and we’ll never do it again!! But srsly you guys are beautiful and wonderful and I’m a proud disabled veteran saying happy holidays to you all!— Lars Bruchmann (@pilotlars) December 26, 2017
"We miss you!! Please come back!! Whatever we did wrong we’re sorry and we’ll never do it again!!" someone joked. "But srsly you guys are beautiful and wonderful and I’m a proud disabled veteran saying happy holidays to you all!"
I suppose we'll all have to accept that, no matter how much we tweet, the former First Family won't be coming back to the White House — any time soon, at least. While you're all tweeting at the former President, I'm trying my luck with the other Obama icon. Michelle 2020, anyone? Fingers crossed.
