Jenny Slate Hung Out With Chris Evans' Family & It's The True Gift Of The Season

Things seem to be going well for Jenny Slate and Chris Evans, who apparently spent Christmas together with Evans' family.
The evidence of the Christmas hangout was on Instagram, when Scott Evans, Chris Evans' brother, shared a photo with Slate.
"Christmas with my favorite Jew! @jennyslate," Scott, who is also an actor, posted on the platform.
This is a pretty big step for any relationship. Their on-again-off-again relationship began in the summer of 2016 after co-starring in the film Gifted. After breaking up in February, they spent some time apart before getting back together again at the end of November. Now, it seems that they are more on-again than ever — if this photo is any indication, anyway. (Who knows — maybe Slate just really loves hanging with her ex's brother?)
While at the premiere of her movie The Secret Life of Pets, Slate adorably described dating Evans as "kind of like I got my dream 7th grade boyfriend" to Entertainment Tonight. She also added that the two grew up only about half an hour away from each other.
In a profile with Vulture, Slate described Evans as "truly one of the kindest people I’ve ever met, to the point where sometimes I would look at him and it would kind of break my heart." She added:
"He’s really vulnerable, and he’s really straightforward. He’s like primary colours. He has beautiful, big, strong emotions, and he’s really sure of them. It’s just wonderful to be around. His heart is probably golden-coloured, if you could paint it."
This was fresh off their breakup a month earlier, so clearly they still thought very highly of each other even in the time they were apart.
Around the same time, Evans still thought the world of Slate. describing her as his favourite human. He told People in a March 2017 interview:
"She’s so vulnerable, so honest, so interested in other people more than herself, she’s incredibly compassionate, there’s just nothing to not love about her."
Looks like all the true romantics at heart can end the year on a high note knowing that Jenny Slate and Chris Evans are back and happier than ever.
