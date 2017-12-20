Mindy Kaling Has Reportedly Given Birth To Her First Child

Congratulations are reportedly in order for Mindy Kaling. According to a report by E! Online, Mindy Kaling has given birth to her first child.
The A Wrinkle In Time actress just finished playing mom to her son, Leo, on Hulu's The Mindy Project, and now will be living out parenthood in the real world. However, unlike her television alter-ego, Mindy Lahiri, Kaling has reportedly given birth to a girl, whom the former Office alum named Katherine Kaling.
The news comes after her Mindy Project co-star, Ed Weeks, told the audience at PaleyFest that the sitcom actress would be having a daughter.
Advertisement
According to E! Online, Kaling gave birth on December 15.
So far, the actress has not taken to social media to share the news. Instead, she has been focused on another major life event: Ocean's 8, the film she stars in opposite Sandra Bullock, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, and a slew of other famous faces. She shared the trailer to her Instagram when it dropped on Tuesday.
She has also been busy promoting her family-friendly film, A Wrinkle In Time, which stars Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey. It was the latter who accidentally spilled the beans about her pregnancy — whoops.
Kaling already has plans for what type of mom she'll be.
"I know I’m gonna be the dorky mom," the Ocean's 8 actress admitted during an interview with Willie Geist for Sunday Today. "So it could be kind of fun too. I think that would be nice."
She's also excited to throw shade at other parents, she joked to Geist.
"It’s so easy to criticise parenting until you’re a parent, so one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I’ll be able to openly criticise other parenting because I will have a child."
Advertisement