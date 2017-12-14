Okay, enough waiting. The poster for summer 2018's major blockbuster is here. On Thursday, actress Sarah Paulson tweeted the first official poster of the spinoff film that stars a whole slew of our favourite actresses. The original film, Ocean's Eleven, starred George Clooney as Danny Ocean. Now, Sandra Bullock is stepping up to play his sister in an intimidating girl gang that exclusively sports sunglasses and badass coats in addition to what we assume are excellent sleuthing and conning skills.
"I feel like we’re a Marvel film and we’re trying to at least let there be some surprises when the film comes out," Bullock previously told Entertainment Weekly about the film's hush-hush plot. "Yes, I am Danny Ocean’s sister. I’ve been incarcerated for about five years and you find out why during the course of the film."
We do know, however, that it involves the Met Gala. Specifically, a heist at the Met Gala that features not just Kim Kardashian, but sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner as well. Just Jared spotted the women filming in New York City all the way back in January, and Katie Holmes, Adriana Lima, and Anna Wintour will also apparently appear in the blockbuster.
Not to mention Rihanna, who plays Nine Ball in the film, who the cast admitted they had a hard time keeping cool around.
"You don't want to be a supreme doofus-magoofus in front of Rihanna...You wanna keep a little bit of a cool quotient, which I, as you can tell, I'm not super successful at," Sarah Paulson, who plays Tammy, told ETOnline, revealing that the cast spends a lot of time singing Rihanna songs under their breath.
Naturally, is as unfortunately the case with women-led productions, Sandra Bullock told Entertainment Weekly that the cast of Ocean's 8 has met with some backlash. However, like her (we can only assume, since details are still pretty scarce) powerful and confident character, Sandra Bullock is not intimidated.
"I mean, I'll tell you, we've got some feisty women that will fight right back," later adding, "We're not a reboot. We're just a this is what's happening in 2017. It's not even a passing of the torch. It's a parallel story of another family member that was raised in the same family Danny Ocean was and what happens when Debbie steps out of jail with all of these amazing, powerful women."
And that's reason alone to look forward to when the film hits cinemas summer 2018. This poster just makes it that much harder to wait.
