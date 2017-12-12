Game Of Thrones season 8 still feels like it's years away, and in case you weren't already jealous, the cast and crew have read the final script. There are a handful of very important people who know exactly how this almost decade-long story (not including the books) will end, and Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa on the HBO series, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about what it was like to read those last few pages.
"It was very, very bittersweet," she said in the interview. "The first day of the actors coming in and that kind of production starting, the day where we had the final read through for the final script... it was really bittersweet. It was hard."
As you can imagine, it was also extremely emotional.
"At the end of the very last script, they read aloud, 'End of Game of Thrones.' As soon as they read that out, pretty much everyone burst into tears," she continued. "There was a standing ovation for [showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss]. We were all clapping and cheering. It was amazing. It was the first time every single cast member had been there and sat through all of the scripts for season eight — obviously not cast members who had died in the earlier seasons, but..."
Speaking of dying, that's definitely something that's been on the minds of the actors playing characters who have somehow made it this far without kicking the bucket. Now that they know their final fates, the guessing is over.
"We've imagined it for so long," Turner said of learning the ending. "There's also an ambiguity every season when we would get the scripts: 'Is this the season where we die?' To have made it this far is pretty unbelievable, considering the amount of deaths there have been. All of us have always had discussions about theories, about what we think is going to happen — who's going to die, who's going to end up ruling. Now, we know. It almost feels like another one of our theories. It doesn't even feel like it's what's actually happening. It's very satisfying."
*checks watch* *checks calendar* *rolls eyes*
See you in 2019?
