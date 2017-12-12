The Terrifying Reason A Brow Gel Made This Woman's Eyebrows Fall Off

But after just two and a half hours of letting the tint sit on her brows, Knight says that the gel became “rock hard” and stuck to her skin and brow hairs “like tarmac.” Rather than peeling off easily, as the product name suggests, she was forced to scrub the gel off for half an hour before the tacky substance finally came off. “I was crying and trying to peel it off,” she says. “I was worried they would fall off. It took half of my eyebrows off with it.” Now, she has to fill in the hairless areas each day.