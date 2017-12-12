James Corden's Christmas Carpool Karaoke Will Warm Your Cold 2017 Heart

It doesn't feel like Christmas without the appropriate music — and what's the point of listening to Christmas music if you can't sing along?
In a Carpool Karaoke special segment for The Late Late Show with James Corden, the host got celebrities in the festive spirit by asking them to sing some classic Christmas songs. The "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town" rendition features plenty of stars, including Kelly Clarkson, Bruno Mars, Usher, the Foo Fighters, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Sam Smith and Fifth Harmony, P!nk, Miley Cyrus, and Harry Styles (no, they're not all in the same car). Styles even planted a kiss on Corden before the segment was over. If that star-studded list doesn't inspire you to watch the clip, maybe Corden and Reggie Watts' cheery sweaters and red Santa hats will. Just look at those reindeer and that adorable gingerbread man!
Advertisement
Christmas-themed Carpool Karaoke clips have become a tradition for Corden. Last year, he invited the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey herself, to sing "All I Want For Christmas Is You" in a Christmas-themed Carpool Karaoke segment. That video featured Adele, Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani, Chris Martin, Elton John, and even the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The trick appears to be Corden asking stars to sing Christmas songs at various times of the year as they appear on the show, resulting in one mega-mix of festive joy.
Even if you hate Christmas music, it's impossible not to smile watching the stars' genuine enthusiasm while singing alongside Corden. 'Tis the season, after all.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement