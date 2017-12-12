A big congratulations are in order for this Jumanji star. According to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's latest Instagram post, the actor is expecting his second baby with Lauren Hashian.
Johnson and Hashian, who have been together since 2007, welcomed their first daughter together, Jasmine, in 2015. The Baywatch star is also father to teenager Simone Johnson, whom he shares with ex-wife, and current producing partner and manager, Dany Garcia.
Now, The Rock is adding another girl to his inner circle. The actor took to Instagram to spread the good news:
Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement - IT’S A GIRL! @laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby.
Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis," wrote Johnson in his Instagram caption.
He also added:
"And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful oestrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. Only dude. I wouldn’t have it any other way. #ItsAGirl #GratefulMan #TequilaTime."
Fans shared their excitement for the actor's big announcement in the comments section of the photo.
"Congratulations!!! Such wonderful news for you and your whole Ohana!!!," wrote one fan, using the Hawaiian word for "family."
"Congrats to adding to your powerful girl team!," wrote another. "That is awesome."
"Congratulations. The world needs more dads who recognise their daughters’ strengths," reminded a third commenter.
Though Johnson's partner Hashian has yet to comment on the baby news via Instagram, she did recently share a funny pic of the pair's Jazzy trying her hand at the drums.
"Munchkin’s first trip to Guitar Center! While Grammy @atajohnson was picking up a new ukulele, Jazzy was taking her drums very seriously like Grandpa Bop. Even the hair seemed to channel him," wrote the mom.
Hmm, maybe Jazz and her soon-to-arrive little sister can start their own girl group.
