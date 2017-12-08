Emily Ratajkowski has faced plenty of criticism for her decisions, but that hasn't stopped her from living her life the way she wants to.
This week, the model and actress found herself in a Twitter war with Piers Morgan, who criticised Ratajkowski's recent photoshoot for Love magazine's advent calendar. The photos feature Ratajkowski in underwear, covered in spaghetti.
On Tuesday, Morgan tweeted Love's photos of Ratajkowski, writing, "This is Emily Ratajkowski 'promoting feminism'.
Somewhere, Emmeline Pankhurst just vomited." Pankhurst was a leader of the suffragette movement in the U.K.
This is Emily Ratajkowski 'promoting feminism'.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 5, 2017
Somewhere, Emmeline Pankhurst just vomited. pic.twitter.com/fO7ovctsVb
Morgan then appeared on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, doubling down on his nonsensical attack against Ratajkowski. "She's a global bimbo," Morgan said on GMB. "For goodness' sake — get some clothes on and get yourself a proper job."
Morgan also shared a mocking tweet about Ratajkowski on Wednesday. "Yes, what a wonderful testament to feminist empowerment! Here's how to get on in life girls: strip off & writhe in pasta, then complain about men 'objectifying' you...," he wrote, adding an eye-roll emoji.
Yes, what a wonderful testament to feminist empowerment! Here’s how to get on in life girls: strip off & writhe in pasta, then complain about men ‘objectifying’ you... ? https://t.co/sYi0e9rSau— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 6, 2017
"Lol never said my love video was a feminist statement. But now it's worth saying that telling women what to do with their bodies & sexuality is actually just classic sexism. I can have opinions about feminism & also do sexy photo shoots k thanks," Ratajkowski tweeted.
Lol never said my love video was a feminist statement. But now it’s worth saying that telling women what to do with their bodies & sexuality is actually just classic sexism. I️ can have opinions about feminism & also do sexy photo shoots k thanks— Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) December 7, 2017
Morgan then sent a later tweet noting that Ratajkowski was talking about empowerment during the Love interview, which the magazine shared on its Instagram account.
Lol you literally posted a statement about feminism with your spaghetti snaps. ?? https://t.co/MGb3SK0xSQ— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 7, 2017
This isn't the first time Morgan has attacked Ratajkowski. In 2016, he went after the model for posing nude and calling herself a feminist in the pages of Harper's Bazaar — because, in his book, it's impossible for a woman to do both. Morgan also went after Kim Kardashian West for posting a nude mirror photo on her Instagram account, tweeting a snide offer to buy her some clothes. But don't worry, the two ladies got together and sent Morgan a cheeky message of their own.
But it's not up to him to decide what constitutes empowerment for Ratajkowski, or for any woman. As her pinned tweet reads: "women choosing when and how they want to share their sexuality and bodies." Amen to that.
