The film franchise is about to release its third and final film, Pitch Perfect 3, a reality that surprises the Australian actress. "We can't believe how successful it's become," she shared adding that she and the rest of the cast are close friends which makes it easy to work together again. "It'd suck if they were all bitches. I'd be like, 'Ah, another movie,'" Wilson joked. Co-star Anna Kendrick expressed her surprise at the film's success in an interview last year saying, "When I read the script, I was so expecting it to be something I'd seen before," she explains of the now global phenomenon. "I was just hoping a couple nerds would really like it."