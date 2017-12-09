Rebel Wilson revealed the song that scored her a part in Pitch Perfect four months before anyone else was cast for the hit film.
The film franchise is about to release its third and final film, Pitch Perfect 3, a reality that surprises the Australian actress. "We can't believe how successful it's become," she shared adding that she and the rest of the cast are close friends which makes it easy to work together again. "It'd suck if they were all bitches. I'd be like, 'Ah, another movie,'" Wilson joked. Co-star Anna Kendrick expressed her surprise at the film's success in an interview last year saying, "When I read the script, I was so expecting it to be something I'd seen before," she explains of the now global phenomenon. "I was just hoping a couple nerds would really like it."
Wilson says her first audition was almost seven years ago and she remembers it well. "I was a little nervous, but I thought, just crush it," she shared. To Pitch Perfect fans' surprise and delight, Wilson reenacted the audition during her interview on The Graham Norton Show.
What was her audition song you might be wondering? It was no other than "Edge of Glory" by Lady Gaga, a fabulous choice; however, auditions are all about standing out and not only doing well but making the song your own. In her unique spin on the song, Wilson added body percussion.
Pretending Norton was the casting director, she stands up and introduces herself. "I'm Rebel. I'm 5'4," still single. Here's my song."
Just like in every role she plays, she charms the audience and has them laughing in no time flat with her charisma and comedic timing. Now, if only we could get all the cast members of Pitch Perfect to reenact their original auditions.
