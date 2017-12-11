Suri Cruise Teamed Up With Her Mum To Share An Important Taylor Swift Message

Once upon a time, Suri Cruise was perhaps the most famous baby on the planet. Now 11-years-old, the daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise lives a mostly private life. However, even the most camera-shy among us have reason to step out into the spotlight once in awhile. In Suri's case, that reason was announcing one of her favourite performers at a major concert event.
According to E! Online, Holmes and her daughter stepped out on Friday night at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017 at Madison Square Garden to announce the arrival of "Look What You Made Me Do" songstress Taylor Swift.
"She's one of our favourite performers and, who is it tonight?" Holmes asked Suri on the Jingle Ball stage. Suri answered, enthusiastically: "Taylor Swift!"
?? SURI CRUISE INTRODUCED TAYLOR SWIFT AT JINGLE BALL ?? pic.twitter.com/VdYoOOxbo1— Josh Duboff (@JDuboff) December 9, 2017
Holmes and Suri might seem like a particularly random choice to announce this particular Jingle Ball performer, but this isn't the only time the Pieces of April actress has been associated with the Reputation star. Swift actually appeared in the 2014 film The Giver alongside Holmes in a small role as the daughter of the titular character.
Though Holmes has plenty of upcoming roles — including a part in the highly anticipated Ocean's 8 — it's her daughter who takes priority. In an interview with Town & Country in February of 2017, the former Dawson's Creek star stated:
"My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now. It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed."
Suri's first hosting gig? Well, that certainly went off without a hitch.
