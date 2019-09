These Documentaries Will Take You Inside The Porn Industry

Love it, hate it, or don't want your partner watching it — everyone has an opinion about porn . But how much do you actually know about the mechanics of the porn industry ? Do you know that young women are recruited to perform by way of carefully worded Craigslist ads? Do you know about the discussions that occur in the offices of Kink.com about the intersection of pain and pleasure? Do you know about the career of Mary Millington, Britain's foremost performer of the '70s?