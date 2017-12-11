The actress shared that she felt a responsibility to not only do justice to the woman she was portraying, but to also set things up for whoever came on in season three to take over the role. "I felt like I had a responsibility to show who the girl was really and how somebody becomes hard or however everyone perceived her. Icy. Cold. Guarded. And a bit of a battle axe...I felt a definite responsibility to not play the end. I hope that the public sees her in a different way now and even if it’s just a handful of people, I would have felt proud of that. And also the actress that plays her next. I hope in some way I’ve done sort of justice to what she might do," Kirby explained to Variety.