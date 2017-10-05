Season 2 of The Crown hasn't even dropped yet, and Claire Foy is already revealing deets about what comes next. The actress, who plays Queen Elizabeth II on the Netflix show, previously announced that she'd be exiting the role after this upcoming season, and it turns out she already knows her replacement — but no, she won't tell you.
Marie Claire reports that Foy teased the news during a press conference with Andrew Garfield at the BFI for their new film Breathe. Who will taking over her prestigious role as the Queen comes season 3.
"I know who's doing it and I'm not telling you...It's really exciting and great and amazing!" she said, adding, "I always knew from the get-go that I was only going to be doing two series. I'm just very, very grateful that I have had such a wonderful time playing that part and made friends for life."
It's true. She confirmed this back in April when she spoke to People about her departure, and her reasoning makes sense.
"That’s not a shock – we always knew when we signed up to it," she told People about her two-year agreement. "And also not to be funny but it’s also a real plus."
Being locked into such a heavy role that spans literally 91 years and counting is quite the undertaking, especially for an actress who has so much potential.
"It’s long, a good nine-monther," she explained. "And that’s a lot of your life that you sign over to it. I’m going to miss it terribly. But I just can’t wait to see where it goes, I just can’t wait."
We still have season 2 to look forward to before Foy says her goodbyes, and judging from the trailer, things gets even more dramatic. Catch it when The Crown returns to Netflix December 8!
