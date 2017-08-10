Can you think of anything better than holing up on the couch on a chilly December night and binge-watching season 2 of The Crown? Netflix has officially revealed the release date for the next season of the historical drama — December 8 — as well as a teaser that gives us a first look at what to expect, and it's the only thing that's making me feel okay about the fact that summer is kind of, sort of coming to an end.
Season 2 of the acclaimed series (which snagged 13 Emmy nominations) will pick up in 1956, and follow the royal family for eight years. Judging by the teaser, this particular season really zeros in on Philip's (Matt Smith) rumored infidelity, and Queen Elizabeth's (Claire Foy) struggle in the spotlight as the public treats her family and reign as gossip.
"I've learned more about humiliation in the past few weeks that I hoped I would in a lifetime," Elizabeth says.
It's not just her personal life that's in trouble — she's also struggling politically. After being Queen for ten years, she has yet to have a prime minister that has stuck with her. She's gone through three different men, and "not one has lasted the course."
"It's not just the prime minister," Elizabeth tells Philip about her hardships.
"Your mother, and your sister, and the country — the whole relentlessness of it all, the fact that it never stops, not for a minute," Philip says. "But is it not possible that among all those problems, there are some of us who are there for you no matter what?"
"If only," she replies, solidifying the real tension for the upcoming season.
In addition to the trailer, Entertainment Weekly has an exclusive first look at new pictures from the series, which show the royal family meeting President Kennedy and wife Jackie, and the Queen's pregnancy with Prince Andrew (or maybe Prince Edward).
I, for one, cannot wait to be transported back to the past, among the fancy hats and dresses and accents, when the series returns December 8. Watch the trailer below!
