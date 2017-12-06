Jennifer Lawrence Says Her Films Are Like Boyfriends

As an actress who has an Oscar and a few Golden Globes on her mantelpiece, you may expect Lawrence to have a meticulous process for picking which roles she will pursue, but apparently it's less exact than that. When Winfrey asked her how she choses what film she'll work on next, the 27-year-old explained, "It's chemistry. It's like meeting a boyfriend." She then went on to provide an example. Lawrence said, "Red Sparrow was sexual, and I haven't done anything sexy or sexual. I've been afraid of that since 2014, when I got my pictures hacked. I just thought, 'I'll never do that again. I'll never share that part of myself ever since it got shared against my will.' And then when I said yes to Red Sparrow, I felt I was taking something back."