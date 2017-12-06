Jennifer Lawrence Says Her Films Are Like Boyfriends

They say, you can’t help who you love. You simply click with some people, and others, you just don’t. According to Jennifer Lawrence that’s exactly how things work when it comes to film roles. In a recent interview for The Hollywood Report in which she spoke to one of the most iconic interviewers of all time, Oprah Winfrey, Lawrence compared film projects to boyfriends, and as strange as that might sound, we see what she's saying.
As an actress who has an Oscar and a few Golden Globes on her mantelpiece, you may expect Lawrence to have a meticulous process for picking which roles she will pursue, but apparently it's less exact than that. When Winfrey asked her how she choses what film she'll work on next, the 27-year-old explained, "It's chemistry. It's like meeting a boyfriend." She then went on to provide an example. Lawrence said, "Red Sparrow was sexual, and I haven't done anything sexy or sexual. I've been afraid of that since 2014, when I got my pictures hacked. I just thought, 'I'll never do that again. I'll never share that part of myself ever since it got shared against my will.' And then when I said yes to Red Sparrow, I felt I was taking something back."
Advertisement
As heartbreaking as the example is, it illustrates the point that, just as many of us do in relationships, she is drawn to roles that provide her with a certain thing she needs at specific points in her life. It's an uncontrollable attraction, the same kind of connection one hopes for when heading out to grab drinks with a Tinder match for the very first time.
Lawrence's poetic comparison of boyfriends to film roles proves her point, but it also tempts us to wonder what kinds of men she's been in relationships with based on the movies she's starred in. The most obvious is her most recent relationship with Darren Aronofsky. Though the couple's split was confirmed just a few weeks ago, during their year-long relationship, Lawrence starred in mother!, which was written and directed by Aronofsky. Since the psychological drama's plot came from his mind, we're guessing Aronofsky is similarly complex and slightly twisted.
However Lawrence goes about picking her roles, clearly the process is working for her. She's now one of the most sought after actresses in Hollywood. Maybe we can all take a page out of her playbook.
Advertisement