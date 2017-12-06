Sam Smith Sidesteps An Awkward Question Pitting Kim Kardashian Against Taylor Swift

Sam Smith isn't here for pitting women against each other — and we can all learn from his epic response to this question.
The British singer-songwriter appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week, and the host asked Smith who he'd choose between Kim Kardashian West and Taylor Swift. Smith has been rumoured to be friends with Swift — he attended one of her birthday parties — but he refused to take a side.
"Taylor Swift, I don't know her too well," Smith said to Cohen. "It's been made out that we know each other, but I don't know her too well. I've only met her like five times, very briefly."
When the host pressed Smith to take a side between the ladies, he responded, "There's no teams, is there, really?"
The Swift fans leaving rat emojis on Kardashian West's recent Instagram post might beg to differ, but Smith makes a good point. What good is it, really, for friends or other stars to declare what "team" they're on? Whatever beef there is or isn't between Swift and Kardashian West, everyone else sharing their opinions about it won't change the situation.
It's easy for us to imagine feuds between celebrities — especially in this case. Kardashian West famously shared recordings of a call between Kanye West and Swift last July — during which West asked Swift's permission for the use of her name in a line of "Famous." Still, it's not usually as simple as being on one team or the other, and Smith's answer was perfectly diplomatic. We could all stand to take a page from Smith's playbook here — the snake and rat emojis aren't actually going to accomplish anything.
