There's nothing I'm looking forward to more about the holiday season than going to home and re-watching A Christmas Prince with my mom. The reviews of the movie are making us both swoon and giggle; Buzzfeed called it "simultaneously the best and worst thing Netflix has ever produced" and our own Lauren Le Vine wrote that it is "an almost cut-and-paste amalgamation of several Hallmark and Lifetime movies you’ve seen before." If you're on the fence about watching this cinematic masterpiece, allow me convince you that you should see it and delve into a joke of such unintentional hilarity that it deserves its own essay.