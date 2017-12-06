If you scratched certain Riverdale characters off your Black Hood suspect list solely because they couldn't possibly commit the crimes themselves, well, you might want to go back to your murder board. Skeet Ulrich, who plays F.P. Jones on The CW series, just teased that the Black Hood may have a partner — and, possibly, maybe more than one.
According to Ulrich's new interview with TVLine, even his character F.P. — who's been incarcerated all season following his involvement in covering up Jason Blossom's murder — should be on the Black Hood suspect list. The reason? There could be someone working on the outside as the Black Hood, even if someone else is pulling the strings.
When asked by TVLine if we can safely say F.P. is not the Black Hood, the actor told the outlet:
"[F.P.'s potential innocence] depends on who else is involved in allowing the Black Hood to roam the streets…it's impossible to really rule anyone out."
Any Riverdale viewer should have probably noted the "anyone can be a suspect" thing from the beginning of season 2, considering it was Clifford Blossom (Barclay Hope) who ultimately murdered his own son Jason (Trevor Stines) in cold blood. However, it does bring up the idea that maybe the Black Hood isn't one person, but several. And, really, isn't that the only thing that makes any sense?
When we first met the Black Hood, Archie (K.J. Apa) made it a point to say he was a middle-aged man with bright green eyes. So far, no one in town matches that description. In fact, we're slowly running out of potential suspects for middle-aged men in general, even if the Black Hood was sporting coloured contacts.
Perhaps the person who shot Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) was merely an agent of the Black Hood? It could be someone else entirely who called Betty (Lili Reinhart), killed the Sugarman, and attempted to kill Moose (Cody Kearsley) and Midge (Emilija Baranac). It would make sense, considering the bizarre difference in M.O.s between the attacks. Why would the Black Hood kill Ms. Grundy (Sarah Habel) with her own bow, but then shoot everyone else?
Obviously, we're going to have to wait for the big reveal to find out. However, maybe we shouldn't be surprised if the person underneath the actual hood isn't the mastermind behind the entire operation.
