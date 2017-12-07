Riverdale Season 2, Episode 8 Recap: "House Of The Devil"

After being cooped up in “Shank Shaw” jail (I see what you did there, Riverdale!), we see FP back on his bike like he never left only this time with his son in tow for some father and son biker-bonding and it's adorable. Jughead catches FP up on the mess that's unfolded since FP has been away but leaves out the details where Juggie is now in debt to Penny Peabody, (Brit Morgan) The Snake Charmer. FP tells Jughead about how his own father kicked him out and that when he joined the Serpents and after a stint in the army he came home to the Serpents again. (When can we expect to see a flashback of FP in an Army uniform? Give the people what they want!) FP wants Jughead to get out of Riverdale and go to college but Jughead says he wants to stay. FP seems disappointed but doesn’t ever want Jughead to stop writing. (Let’s hear it for the faint attempt at parenting in Riverdale!)