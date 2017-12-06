Pippa Middleton Just Got The Same Trendy Haircut As Kate

Zara coats. Jo Malone candles. Heart-shaped plastic brushes — everything the Duchess of Cambridge touches turns to marketing gold. But the "Kate Effect" isn't just for things; it extends to her hair and makeup choices, too. And now, even her younger sister Pippa Middleton is looking to her for inspiration.
Due to particularly strict royal dress codes, you'll most likely never spot Kate rocking a blotted lip or thumbprint eyeliner outside of Kensington Palace or in a selfie. But that didn't stop her from getting this year's trendiest haircut: the long bob. And it looks like Pippa just chopped her own version. The British Heart Foundation ambassador was spotted at the Bristol Royal Children's Hospital earlier this week with a similar cut, which was styled in loose, messy waves with a centre part.
Earlier this summer, the shoulder-grazing look became something of a trademark for Pippa's older sister — it even sparked a major royal theory. But this isn't the first time the two have rocked the same look. Back in July, both Kate and Pippa opted for blunt — albeit minor — trims, proving that even the tiniest change can make a huge difference when it comes to your hair.
If we're forecasting properly, it seems as though the lob bug has officially hit the royal family — even Queen Elizabeth II rocks an above-the-shoulder look. Our guess: It's only a matter of time until Duchess-to-be Meghan Markle is next.
Thinking about getting a lob or bob of your own? Check out our 2018 haircut guide for every texture, along with tips for styling your new look.
