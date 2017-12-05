Some would say that Meghan Markle is living her dream by getting married to a royal. But not everyone agrees...
Someone who has expressed worry for Markle? Matt Smith, who plays Prince Philip on Netflix's The Crown. During a talk hosted by Vanity Fair, the actor shared some of his trepidation for Markle, and the new life she's embarking on. "I feel sorry for her," he says. "It’s such a transition in her life, and it’s such a huge thing to take on. Life as she knows it is gone. But hey, she’s marrying the prince of Britain—how exciting for her."
Markle seems incredibly happy to have her fairy-tale dream come to true — at that engagement photo opp at Kensington Palace, her smile couldn't be any bigger. We also bet she'll have a team in place to help her learn royal protocols and traditions, though Claire Foy, who plays Queen Elizabeth II on the show and also participated in the event, did note that times are changing for the newest Duchess.
"You realise the fact that Elizabeth forbade her sister from marrying a divorced man; it goes to show how time has changed and how they’ve had to evolve," said Foy, referring to the fact that Markle has been divorced. "And they really have. This would not have been conceivable, this would not have happened 50 years ago. And I think that’s why the monarchy will survive, and thrive, because it’s willing to change and listen to the people and realise that some elements of the institution are outdated and unnecessary."
