Just when you thought you saw every side of Betty Cooper, Lili Reinhart is here to tell you that there's way more to Riverdale's girl next door than meets the eye.
Reinhart's Betty may be based on the iconic character from Archie Comics, but she's hardly identical to the sweet blonde who first originated in the '40s. Riverdale's Betty has a whole bunch of dark secrets that far outweigh her once secret crush on Archie (K.J. Apa).
Remember how a black wig-wearing Betty once tied up Chuck Clayton (Jordan Calloway) and tortured him in a hot tub? Let's just say that wasn't in the comics.
The sophomore season of Riverdale has introduced us to a different badass version of Betty. In season 2, she spends most of her time secretly trying to track down clues about the town's moralist murderer, the Black Hood, who, for some reason, thinks Betty is just like him. Yet, according to Reinhart's new tweet, this Nancy Drew version of Betty isn't the only one the River Vixen has been keeping under wraps.
"I would like to say...that this week’s episode of #Riverdale shows a whole new side of Betty that you never knew you needed," Reinhart tweeted, followed by both angel and devil emoji.
I would like to say... that this week’s episode of #Riverdale... shows a whole new side of Betty that you never knew you needed. ??— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) December 4, 2017
The new episode airing Wednesday on The CW is titled "Chapter Twenty-One: House of the Devil." Here's the description from The Futon Critic:
"When Jughead (Cole Sprouse) learns that FP (Skeet Ulrich) is getting released from prison, he and Betty (Lili Reinhart) organise a welcome home party with the Serpents to ease him back into his former life. Meanwhile, Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) reach a crossroad in their relationship, but are forced to push their issues aside after Jughead and Betty ask them to take over the Black Hood investigation."
Hmm...what could this "welcome home party" have to do with Betty's new alter-ego? Could Betty feel right at home with the Southside Serpents, just as her mother was? We already know that she can pull off a leather jacket, even if her preference is usually of the pastel pink variety.
This isn't the first time that Reinhart has teased a major shift in Betty's character. The actress told Teen Vogue that we would see a new version of "Dark Betty" in season 2.
"Season 2 becomes a boiling-over point for [Betty] where she kind of lets go and lets the darkness come out," Reinhart told the outlet. "She lets that dark side of her live a little bit, and come to the surface and stay there. It's not just a moment in a hot tub. It's something much more intense and much more real than that."
There's one thing that Reinhart is wrong about in her tweet: We already know that we need as much Betty as we can get.
